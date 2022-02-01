First Alert Forecast | 2/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wow, February already?! Temperatures to start this Tuesday morning are in the 40s and 50s area wide with partly cloudy skies and light southeast winds. The day today will consist of cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s north but low 70s south. Everyone will see south to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 20s. This warm weather is not going to last as our next cold front is currently near the panhandle of Oklahoma. The front will dive south as the day goes along bringing breezy north winds and much colder temperatures behind it! Overall moisture in the atmosphere will also increase throughout the day, too.

Rain showers are expected to be begin tonight as early as 6PM tonight. Rain will transition over to a wintry mix with sleet/ freezing rain as cold air funnels into our area overnight into Wednesday morning. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, most locations will transition over to snow. Snow and ice accumulations are expected area wide which will lead to poor traveling conditions starting midday Wednesday and through Thursday evening.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing of the precipitation transitioning to wintry mix/snow. This will ultimately have an impact on accumulation. Right now, current snowfall predictions are 2 to 6 inches with ice accumulations ranging from a glaze and up to a quarter of an inch. Keep in mind, these totals could (and likely will) change depending on when the precipitation changes over.

A winter storm watch is in place for most locations starting this evening and lasting through Thursday afternoon.

In addition to winter precipitation, cold temperatures will affect the area through the end of the week with dangerously cold wind chills.

Have a good day! -LW

