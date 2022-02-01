Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather

Governor Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of a winter storm.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Stitt on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties due to severe winter weather expected to hit the state.

The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, strong wind gusts, and low temperatures across the state starting Wednesday, and could result in power outages and hazardous road conditions.

The executive order he signed Tuesday temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

The executive order is in effect for 7 days and may be extended for additional days depending on conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

