LATS to reduce services Wednesday for inclement weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LATS buses will be on reduced services Wednesday as winter weather rolls in to southwest Oklahoma.

Officials announced LATS will only be operating counterclockwise buses for all fixed route services Wednesday.

They will determine services for Thursday by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest on LATS, you can find them on Facebook.

