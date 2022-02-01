Expert Connections
Lawton Fire Department pins new chief

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Lawton Fire Department officially pinned their new Fire Chief.

Jared Williams was named the newest Fire Chief last Tuesday, Jan. 25 and officially took over Jan. 30.

Williams has been a firefighter in Lawton for 22 years.

He first joined LFD in 2000, after serving in the Elgin Fire Department alongside his father.

Since then, Williams has earned the title of Training Officer, and Assistant Fire Chief.

Williams says today is a proud moment for he and his family, but especially his dad.

“My dad was a volunteer Fire fighter, he was a firefighter in Elgin for 29 years. And I think it’s a lot of hard work, and I know he has a lot of pride in seeing this, and it’s a great day to share this with my family,” Williams said. “I’ve lived here for a long time. I’m from Elgin, and still live out there I think it’s a great place, but there’s no place better than Lawton, and I get to serve the citizens of Lawton, and they deserve the best so we will do our very best for them each and every day.”

Williams said he is humbled by the promotion, and thanks City Management for showing faith in him.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

