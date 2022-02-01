Expert Connections
One injured in crash at Sheridan and Ferris

A crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.
A crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured in a crash in Lawton Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.

Our photographer on the scene said a Cadillac hit a van on the front passenger side door.

One person from the van was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

