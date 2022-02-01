Expert Connections
OSBI joins investigation in Lawton chase, shooting

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping Lawton police look into the weekend’s police chase and shooting.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when OSBI said a man broke into a home on 52nd Street.

They said the suspect shot at the people inside the home before taking their car, a car they abandoned a few blocks away.

He then reportedly broke into another home before police confronted him, kicking off a chase on foot.

OSBI said the officers fired shots during that chase.

It came to a close a few blocks later on 49th and H where police fired bean bag rounds at the man as they ordered him to drop a gun.

They said the man then turned the gun on himself in front of several witnesses. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.

