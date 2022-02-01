PSO prepared for winter storm response

Expert Connections
PSO's storm management processes have already been activated and will remain in place until everything has cleared.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is prepared for weather-related outages across Oklahoma as winter weather is expected to roll in over the next few days.

According to officials with PSO, their storm management processes have already been activated and will remain in place until everything has cleared.

PSO officials said they are coordinating with local emergency management authorities.

They have also requested support personnel to join employees across the state, and have more than 1,200 additional lineworkers, assessors and tree crews along with over 800 local employees in PSO’s Tulsa, Lawton and McAlester districts.

The company also has resources coming from out of state, as far as Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

