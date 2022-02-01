Expert Connections
Registration to start Tuesday for “Veteran’s Expressions”

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Registration begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 for what’s being called Veteran’s Expressions.

It is a series of theatre workshops that aim to assist veterans and their family members in connecting and sharing stories through the performing arts.

The event is being hosted by The McMahon Memorial Auditorium in collaboration with Lawton Community Theatre.

The actual event will be held March 14th through the 19th.

For more information, send an email to arts at lawtonok.gov.

