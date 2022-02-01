Expert Connections
Teen arrested, accused of holding woman at gunpoint in Lawton

The suspect was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm as a juvenile.(KSWO)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A juvenile was arrested for holding a woman at gunpoint Tuesday in Lawton.

It happened around 11 a.m. near Southwest Bishop and 6th street.

According to Lawton Police, a call came in reporting that someone was holding a woman at gunpoint.

The suspect was then seen walking towards The Convenience Store on southwest 11th street, where officers found and arrested him.

He was taken into custody and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm as a juvenile. No injuries were reported.

