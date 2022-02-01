Expert Connections
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in Lawton accused of trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Sydnie Dawn Walker was caught selling $600 worth of methamphetamine during an undercover operation. It weighed approximately 28 grams.

The drugs were later taken to a lab and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Walker has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

