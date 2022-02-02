4,500+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 4,500 new Coronavirus cases as well as 71 new deaths from the virus were reported across Oklahoma Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recorded 4,588 new infections of the virus Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 7,558 while there are currently 88,354 active cases according to OSDH.

Meanwhile, the CDC reported 71 new deaths from the virus Wednesday in Oklahoma.

So far, 13,412 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

