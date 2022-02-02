Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Treacherous travel conditions continue through Thursday

Dangerously low wind chills ranging from (-5° to -10°) early Thursday morning
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, moderate-to-heavy snow is expected well into the overnight hours. Road conditions are already becoming dangerous and will only worsen as snow continues to accumulate. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Therefore, wind chills will get as low as (-5° to -10°) early Thursday morning.

Another band of moderate-to-heavy snow will develop and push across Texoma tomorrow morning and afternoon. Updated snowfall totals will range between 3-8′' with isolated higher amounts. Ice accumulations up to 0.25′' in our southeastern counties will pose a higher threat for power outages. Road conditions will be treacherous throughout Thursday with snow/ice packed roadways. Highs will struggle just to make it to 32° and maximum wind chills will be in the single digits.

The snow will come to an end during the late afternoon and early evening with gradual clearing behind the system. Expect lots of sunshine on Friday with temperatures topping out in the low 30s.

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures will finally break 32° during the afternoon and there will be noticeable improvement to roadways as ice and snow slowly melts off of surfaces.

