Black History Month proclamation signed in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. - Feb. 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, and Tuesday tonight city leaders gathered to mark the occasion with a ceremony.

A Black History Month proclamation was signed at the Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Officials with the City of Lawton, Fort Sill, the local NAACP and more all gathered for the event, which re-enacted the signing of the emancipation proclamation.

“It reminds us of a monumental moment in our nation history when president Lincoln sought to bring a nation that was divided together and one of the words that he shared was a price where he says nation divided will not stand he said that in his house divided speech and that’s true and that’s true today! We’re stronger when we’re together and so I think it’s important for us to reenact this to remember this to to remind each other that we’re stronger when we are together,” Pastor Willie Smith said.

Dr. Leslie Aiku was the speaker for the event, and spoke on the importance of self care and healthy living.

