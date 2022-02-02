First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This fast approaching winter storm will definitely pack a punch today and tomorrow. Snow/ ice accumulations, dangerously cold wind chill values and high temperatures below freezing. Let’s break down the details.

Temperatures: Temperatures to start this Wednesday are in the mid to upper 30s but they won’t stay there. By 3/4 PM this afternoon, air temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Winds/ gusts: Current wind gusts are in the 30s but will range into the 30s to 40s all day long. Sustained winds will be out of the north at 15 to 25mph.

Wind chills: Strong north winds will create wind chill values in the teens all day long. In addition to the winter precipitation, breezy north winds and freezing temperatures will lead to dangerous wind chills across the area tonight through tomorrow morning. We’re thinking wind chills of 5 to 15 degrees below zero for many locations.

Precipitation: Cold rain will begin to transition over to a wintry mix/ freezing rain between 11AM-12PM. Eventually, the precipitation will transition to all snow once all levels of the atmosphere fall below freezing (after 9PM tonight). Just a reminder that all types of precipitation are going to happen sometime today: a cold rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Impacts: The morning commute should be just fine, however road conditions deteriorate rapidly by the evening commute. The freezing drizzle will likely cause a glaze on elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. The ice build up could have an impact on trees and power lines, so power outages aren’t out of the question either. The north winds winds today and tonight could also cause blowing snow in some areas which would reduce visibility and make travel even more difficult!

Winter Weather Alerts: A winter storm warning is posted until 6PM tomorrow night for counties along and south/east of I-44 including Comanche, Stephens, Tillman (OK) & Wilbarger, Wichita, Montague, and Haskell (TX). A winter weather advisory is in place until 6PM Thursday night for the following counties: Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Beckham, Hardeman, Childress, Cottle, King counties. A wind chill advisory is in place for much of the area from 6PM tonight until 12PM Friday.

Thankfully, a warming trend is expected over the weekend into early next week.

Stay warm and stay safe if you have to be out today! -LW

