Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire in Northern Comanche County between Elgin and Apache

Crews were called out to the intersection of Northwest Cherry and Northwest Stony Point road just after 1:15 this morning. The evacuation order lasted for about 30 minutes as crews worked to contain the fire. Fire crews from Elgin and Porter Hill along with a couple of other departments worked to fight the fire.

No word as to how much land was burned or what caused it to start.

