Investigation continues after morning dog attack
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after an alleged dog attack led a man to shoot and kill a dog.
Officers were called out around noon on Wednesday to the 4900 block of Southeast Edinburgh on a report about the attack.
A neighbor who called it in said a man shot the dog because it was attacking his daughter.
A Lawton Police Department spokesman said there are no charges at this time.
The Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.