Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Investigation continues after morning dog attack

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after an alleged dog attack led a man to shoot and kill a dog.

Officers were called out around noon on Wednesday to the 4900 block of Southeast Edinburgh on a report about the attack.

A neighbor who called it in said a man shot the dog because it was attacking his daughter.

A Lawton Police Department spokesman said there are no charges at this time.

The Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
The suspect was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a...
Teen arrested, accused of pointing gun at woman in Lawton
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.
One injured in crash at Sheridan and Ferris
According to OSBI, the chase and shooting started when a 37-year-old suspect broke into a...
Additional details released in Lawton robbery, shooting

Latest News

Medicine Park celebrates Groundhog Day with Poppy the Prairie Dog.
Medicine Park celebrates Groundhog Day
LATS’ services will shut down starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
LATS services to completely shut down Wednesday afternoon
The Oklahoma National Guard is on standby to help stranded motorists during the winter storm.
Oklahoma National Guard on standby to help stranded motorists amid winter storm
Shaun Tillman
Wanted man in Caddo County taken into custody