Investigation continues after morning dog attack

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after an alleged dog attack led a man to shoot and kill a dog.

Officers were called out around noon on Wednesday to the 4900 block of Southeast Edinburgh on a report about the attack.

A neighbor who called it in said a man shot the dog because it was attacking his daughter.

A Lawton Police Department spokesman said there are no charges at this time.

The Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare are investigating the incident.

