LATS services to completely shut down Wednesday afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit System will be shutting down service Wednesday afternoon.

LATS’ services will shut down starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

LATS will attempt to resume para transit, Ft. Sill shuttle and Counterclockwise fixed route bus services at noon on Thursday.

Officials with LATS will make a final determination on that at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.