LATS services to completely shut down Wednesday afternoon

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit System will be shutting down service Wednesday afternoon.

LATS’ services will shut down starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

LATS will attempt to resume para transit, Ft. Sill shuttle and Counterclockwise fixed route bus services at noon on Thursday.

Officials with LATS will make a final determination on that at 11 a.m. Thursday.

