Lawton Animal Welfare receives Betty White Challenge donation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday last month, community members gathered donations together to give to the Lawton Animal Welfare in Betty White’s behalf.

Annette Wiseman chose to participate in the Betty White Challenge last month, and Tuesday she dropped off everything she had collected.

Those donations included blankets, food and treats, as well as a $200 check from City National Bank.

“And it it is a special thing in my heart to be able to help animals dogs cats and you know we need to be their voice sometimes and that’s what’s important to me that’s what matters to do something for them and we’ve got a storm coming so I was able to bring some blankets I was like blow anything can do is gonna be helpful,” Wiseman said.

The Betty White Challenge is a viral fundraising effort to honor the legacy of Betty White, who passed away last month just days before her 100th birthday.

White was a lifelong animal lover and outspoken advocate for animal welfare.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.