Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Animal Welfare receives Betty White Challenge donation

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday last month, community members gathered donations together to give to the Lawton Animal Welfare in Betty White’s behalf.

Annette Wiseman chose to participate in the Betty White Challenge last month, and Tuesday she dropped off everything she had collected.

Those donations included blankets, food and treats, as well as a $200 check from City National Bank.

“And it it is a special thing in my heart to be able to help animals dogs cats and you know we need to be their voice sometimes and that’s what’s important to me that’s what matters to do something for them and we’ve got a storm coming so I was able to bring some blankets I was like blow anything can do is gonna be helpful,” Wiseman said.

The Betty White Challenge is a viral fundraising effort to honor the legacy of Betty White, who passed away last month just days before her 100th birthday.

White was a lifelong animal lover and outspoken advocate for animal welfare.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerremiah Mccorkle
Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested
Man arrested in Kansas for murder in Oklahoma
According to OSBI, the chase and shooting started when a 37-year-old suspect broke into a...
Additional details released in Lawton robbery, shooting
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
First Alert Forecast 6:00 am
First Alert Forecast (1/31 AM)

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Road conditions worsen tomorrow as ice and snow accumulates across Texoma
Governor Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of a winter storm.
Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
LATS officials will determine services for Thursday by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
LATS to reduce services Wednesday for inclement weather