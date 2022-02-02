Lawton, Duncan receive funding for industrial sites

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton and Duncan are among 28 communities across Oklahoma that have been selected to receive funding to support 28 new industrial sites.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce made the announcement.

The money comes from a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Commerce received applications from 39 communities for the grants.

Lawton and Duncan were both chosen along with 26 other communities including Norman and Tulsa for the funding.

“The response to this application was impressive and really shows the commitment our communities have to growth,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director. “With the availability and capacity of sites being an area of concern, the primary consideration for choosing recipients was size of the properties submitted. This grant will help 28 Oklahoma communities better prepare for growth opportunities, and we at Commerce will put our heads down and work to find ways to help these and other communities succeed.”

The funding will help communities identify what industries they can support, conduct competitive capability assessments and make recommendations for investments.

