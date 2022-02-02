Expert Connections
Life Ready Center hosts drone night for students

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center in Lawton hosted a drone night Tuesday evening for area students interested in engineering.

The Center gave students a tour of the Engineering Academy run by the Great Plains Technology Center, then let them spend time flying drones in the center’s main gym.

“Well we just invite everybody to come out fly drones kind of learn a little bit about it get him to kind of enter into pre engineering program and have some fun,” Life Ready Center student Tyler Lawson said.

Drones are a part of the Center’s Aviation and Renewable Energy classes, which run in partnership with their Engineering classes.

