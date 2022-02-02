Expert Connections
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wichita Falls Tuesday night.

Wichita Falls Police identified the man as 29-year-old Dustin Davidson of Wichita Falls.

WFPD said officers with their Special Operations Unit were searching for him Tuesday night, as he was wanted for violation of parole stemming from original charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said officers tried to stop a 2017 Honda Accord in the Walmart parking lot on Lawrence Road in order to arrest him.

They said Davidson was in the front passenger seat, and when officers approached, he pulled out a firearm and discharged it, and officers returned fire, hitting him several times.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was also injured. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is now underway.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

