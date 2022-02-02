Medicine Park celebrates Groundhog Day

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Groundhog Day and Medicine Park residents took to the Medicine Park Aquarium to consult their own weather foreteller.

Each year, Poppy the Prairie Dog takes a moment to see if she can see her shadow to let the people know how much more winter they can expect from the year.

”So we use Poppy because we don’t have a groundhog here,” Medicine Park Aquarium Biologist Sarah Angiel said. “So she has decided she is going to be our groundhog, and she has also decided that there is going to be six more weeks of winter.”

The aquarium sad they love hosting Poppy’s big day; though, they are a little less excited about more winter weather.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.