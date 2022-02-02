Expert Connections
Oklahoma National Guard on standby to help stranded motorists amid winter storm

The Oklahoma National Guard is on standby to help stranded motorists during the winter storm.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma National Guard is preparing to dispatch teams to help stranded motorists as winter weather conditions hit the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety requested the National Guard to provide Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams Wednesday through Friday.

There will be four teams to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in these efforts, and they will be working in the areas of Claremore, Miami, Durant and McAlester.

Their priority will be to recover people stranded in their cars and move them to safety and clear any stalled or stuck vehicles from the roads, but they will not be recovering vehicles that are not in the road.

