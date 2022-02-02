Expert Connections
One person taken to the hospital after crash on 67th Street

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lawton.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, just outside the Walmart on 67th Street.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, though their injuries are unknown at this time.

Our photographer on the scene said two lanes of traffic were closed as crews worked the scene.

