One person taken to the hospital after crash on 67th Street

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lawton.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, just outside the Walmart on 67th Street.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, though their injuries are unknown at this time.

Our photographer on the scene said two lanes of traffic were closed as crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.