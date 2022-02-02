Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

SoonerCare to cover COVID-19 test kit costs

SoonerCare will cover the cost of COVID-19 tests.
SoonerCare will cover the cost of COVID-19 tests.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - SoonerCare is now covering COVID test kits for all members.

Members can now get FDA approved at-home testing kits at no cost.

They will be able to get select test kits from the pharmacy without needing to see their primary care physician. The kits will not have a co-payment or count against monthly prescription limits.

“We understand the importance of taking care of our SoonerCare members well-being, while also lessening the burden on emergency rooms,” an Oklahoma Health Care Authority official said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
The suspect was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a...
Teen arrested, accused of pointing gun at woman in Lawton
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.
One injured in crash at Sheridan and Ferris
According to OSBI, the chase and shooting started when a 37-year-old suspect broke into a...
Additional details released in Lawton robbery, shooting

Latest News

Interim Director of Emergency Management Wayne Cain said it comes down to a simple lack of...
Altus, Jackson Co. officials negotiating EMS, fire merge
City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will host a veteran's workshop in partner with...
City of Lawton will host veteran’s workshop
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Treacherous travel conditions continue through Thursday
Medicine Park celebrates Groundhog Day with Poppy the Prairie Dog.
Medicine Park celebrates Groundhog Day