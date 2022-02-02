SoonerCare to cover COVID-19 test kit costs

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - SoonerCare is now covering COVID test kits for all members.

Members can now get FDA approved at-home testing kits at no cost.

They will be able to get select test kits from the pharmacy without needing to see their primary care physician. The kits will not have a co-payment or count against monthly prescription limits.

“We understand the importance of taking care of our SoonerCare members well-being, while also lessening the burden on emergency rooms,” an Oklahoma Health Care Authority official said.

