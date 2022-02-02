Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lawton Boy Scouts troop has been found.

Troop 4100 of Lawton said the Lawton Police Department received a tip that led them to finding the stolen trailer.

According to Troop 4100, whoever stole it scraped off the Boy Scout emblems and grinded off the trailer’s VIN number.

All of the equipment in the trailer was stolen along with shelving and racks.

The troop plans to work to raise funding to replace the stolen gear and equipment and to have the trailer repainted, with new decals applied.

They also said they plan to buy security equipment.

