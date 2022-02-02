Expert Connections
Wanted man in Caddo County taken into custody

Shaun Tillman
Shaun Tillman(Caddo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who was wanted for two counts of manslaughter in Caddo County has been taken into custody.

According to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with the Blaine County, Canadian County and Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Offices along with the Watonga Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol to find and take Shaun Tillman into custody.

A female suspect was also taken into custody for harboring a fugitive, according to Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. That woman’s identity has not been released.

A warrant was issued for Tillman in September for a deadly May 2021 crash that killed a woman and child.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

