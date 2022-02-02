Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
The suspect was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a...
Teen arrested, accused of pointing gun at woman in Lawton
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.
One injured in crash at Sheridan and Ferris
According to OSBI, the chase and shooting started when a 37-year-old suspect broke into a...
Additional details released in Lawton robbery, shooting

Latest News

LATS’ services will shut down starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
LATS services to completely shut down Wednesday afternoon
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month