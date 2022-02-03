4,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 4,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Thursday.

The seven-day average now stands at 6,247.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 76,107 active cases of the virus statewide.

The CDC reported 69 new deaths from the virus statewide. So far, 13,481 deaths have been attributed to the virus across Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.