4,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 76,107 active cases...
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 76,107 active cases of the virus statewide.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 4,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Thursday.

The seven-day average now stands at 6,247.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 76,107 active cases of the virus statewide.

The CDC reported 69 new deaths from the virus statewide. So far, 13,481 deaths have been attributed to the virus across Oklahoma.

