Abandoned house fire keeps Lawton fire crews busy in frigid temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Firefighters were out in the freezing cold temperatures battling a house fire Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 at Smith and Bessie in Lawton. We’re told the home was reportedly abandoned. Fire crews were able to get the fire out. As for how it started, we’re still waiting to hear.

But, we’ll keep you updated as more information comes in.

