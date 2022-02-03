Expert Connections
Abandoned house fire keeps Lawton fire crews busy in frigid temperatures

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Firefighters were out in the freezing cold temperatures battling a house fire Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 at Smith and Bessie in Lawton. We’re told the home was reportedly abandoned. Fire crews were able to get the fire out. As for how it started, we’re still waiting to hear.

But, we’ll keep you updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

