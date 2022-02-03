Altus, Jackson Co. officials negotiating EMS, fire merge

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Negotiations are underway among leaders in Jackson County and Altus to integrate the county’s emergency medical services with the city’s fire department.

For several months, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services has been struggling to stay afloat financially.

According to City Manager Gary Jones, it’s a common problem for EMS across the United States right now.

He, and others in charge, knew they couldn’t allow the area to go without the life-saving services.

“About 80% of the citizens of Jackson County live in Altus, so when they talk about us losing our ambulance service, we had decided early on that was not an option, that we were going to sit down together and work together to see how we could solve this problem,” Jones said.

At Altus’ City Council meeting last night, members voted “yes” on an item allowing Jones to enter into negotiations with Jackson County Commissioners regarding the merge.

“What we’re doing now is we’re doing our due diligence, making sure that we have looked at everything, that we get input from all the people that have an interest -- the hospital, the county, the fire department, everybody to make sure we have looked at this and looked at all different aspects,” Jones said.

In November 2021, the financial woes even led to Jackson County EMS cutting services for a few small towns in Kiowa County.

Interim Director of Emergency Management Wayne Cain said it comes down to a simple lack of funding.

“In any area, it’s critical that you have an emergency medical service,” Cain said. “The ambulance service is so important in so many ways to the patrons of our county and our cities that you can’t not have it.”

Officials looked at many options to save the EMS, even asking for advice from leaders in Elk City, where fire and EMS departments successfully merged years ago.

“I think if we follow through with this and locate within our local fire department, which is an exceptional department, I think it’ll only get better for the patrons of Jackson County and the City of Altus,” Cain said.

Jones said because the city’s firefighters are already trained emergency medical responders, costs of taking over the EMS should be minimal.

Jones said the city agreed to take over EMS operations for 90 days a couple weeks ago.

He hopes they’ll agree to terms by the end of the 90 days.

