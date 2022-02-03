CenterPoint Energy gives winter weather safety tips

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - CenterPoint Energy has monitored weather conditions, as people will be experiencing cold temperatures in the coming days.

The company is preparing for the upcoming weather conditions and wants customers to be prepared as well. The company is offering tips to ensure safety and adequate heating in the coming days.

Those who use natural gas need to be aware of carbon monoxide poising and to make sure vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice and to check alarms.

Signs of a gas leak is the smell of “rotten eggs.”

CenterPoint Energy also said to use space heaters with an auto shut-off feature.

The company also said to not set the heat past 68 degrees and to change air filters monthly.

For emergencies, they said to contact 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.

