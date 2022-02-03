City of Lawton will host veteran’s workshop

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time, a Veteran’s Expressions’ theatre workshop will be put on by the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division.

This is being done in collaboration with the Lawton Community Theatre and the Oklahoma Arts Council.

All locals veterans, their families and enlisted service members are invited to the event.

Participants will work first hand with Doug Berky and Jeff Key. The two men are professional performing artists.

They will work on play writing, dancing, acting, spoken word and many other things.

”In these workshops they will learn basically how to use art as a form of healing, of trauma response,” City of Lawton Arts Coordinator Gary Reddin said. “The ideal is that these member of the military, these veterans, these veterans family members can come in. They can come into a safe space where we have these people who understand where they are coming from and who can show them how to translate their stories into artistic expressions.”

The workshop will run from March 14 through 19 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Registration for the event just opened and can be found here.

