Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity.(Source: WABC)

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM
A stolen Boy Scout trailer has been located.
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

Latest News

DOT aims to make US roads safer
DOT aims to make US roads safer
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
LIVE: Biden remarks on Islamic State leader killed in raid
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts