Early voting carries on despite Comanche Co. courthouse closure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Thursday, but since it is the first day of early voting, the election board will remain open.

Some of the elections people will vote on include bond issues for Cache, Bishop, and Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center school districts.

You can vote only at the courthouse between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Election day is Tuesday.

For more information, contact the election board.

