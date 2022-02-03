Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Early voting carries on despite Comanche Co. courthouse closure

The Comanche County Courthouse is closed Thursday, but early voting will still carry on.
The Comanche County Courthouse is closed Thursday, but early voting will still carry on.(KSWO)
By Chase Scheuer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Thursday, but since it is the first day of early voting, the election board will remain open.

Some of the elections people will vote on include bond issues for Cache, Bishop, and Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center school districts.

You can vote only at the courthouse between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Election day is Tuesday.

For more information, contact the election board.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM
A stolen Boy Scout trailer has been located.
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

Latest News

The City of Lawton is seeing a few changes due to winter weather.
Trash services to run for City of Lawton amid delays, cancellations
LATS officials said Thursday morning that road conditions are not safe.
LATS buses will not run Thursday
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, February 3rd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 3rd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, February 3rd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 3rd