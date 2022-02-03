Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. - A Lawton family lost more than their home Thursday after an afternoon fire.

It happened at around 1 p.m. at a home on E Avenue.

When fire crews got there, they said the house was completely on fire.

And while the owner was not home at the time of the fire, there were animals inside.

At this time, we have confirmed that at least one dog died in the fire.

What sparked the blaze is still under investigation.

