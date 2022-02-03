Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton

A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.
A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. - A Lawton family lost more than their home Thursday after an afternoon fire.

It happened at around 1 p.m. at a home on E Avenue.

When fire crews got there, they said the house was completely on fire.

And while the owner was not home at the time of the fire, there were animals inside.

At this time, we have confirmed that at least one dog died in the fire.

What sparked the blaze is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM
A stolen Boy Scout trailer has been located.
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

Latest News

Along with the money, a consultant will provide leaders with specific recommendations on how to...
Duncan, Lawton to receive economic development grants
The Thunder provided dinner for Hanson and her family before the game and then presented her...
LPS teacher recognized as OKC Thunder Teacher of the Game
Lawton FFA and Masonic Lodge 183 will host a dessert auction and cowboy bean dinner.
Lawton FFA and Masonic Lodge 183 to host auction, supper
Minor injuries reported after three-car crash near 17th and Washington.
Minor injuries reported after wreck near 17th and Washington