First Alert Forecast | 2/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another band of moderate-to-heavy snow is moving across Texoma and will continue throughout the afternoon. Additional snowfall will be 1-2″ with higher amounts along I-40. Road conditions are not good. They’re icy, snow packed and slippery. Northerly winds, combined with bitter cold temperatures will create dangerous wind chills this afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper teens and low 20s with wind feels like temperatures in the single digits. Dress in layers and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure!

The snow will come to an end sometime this evening with gradual clearing behind the system. Overnight we’ll see clear skies with temperatures falling into the single digits by sunrise tomorrow morning. Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the low 30s. North winds will be lighter at 5 to 15mph.

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures will finally break 32° during the afternoon and there will be noticeable improvement to roadways as ice and snow slowly melts off of surfaces.

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.