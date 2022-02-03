Initial unemployment claims down, continued claims up in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported initial unemployment claims have decreased, while continued claims increased for the week ending Jan. 22.

The agency reported all 77 Oklahoma counties had lower unemployment rates in December 2021 than in December 2020.

There were a total of 2,141 unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 22, which is a decrease from last week. There was also an increase of 77 continued claims from the week before.

Those who are seeking unemployment benefits can visit the OESC website.

Claimants looking for work who need child care assistance are encouraged to use the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ (OKDHS) 60 days of subsidized child care by visiting the Oklahoma Department of Human Services website.

