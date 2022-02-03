LATS buses will not run Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Buses for Lawton Area Transit System will not run on Thursday.

LATS officials said Thursday morning that road conditions are not safe, and in some parts undriveable as a result of winter weather that has hit the area.

Officials said they will try to operate reduced services on Friday, but they may have a delayed service depending on road conditions in the morning.

