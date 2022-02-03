Lawton Farmer’s Market reschedules ribbon cutting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to inclement weather, celebration of the new Lawton Farmer’s Market will wait another week.

Officials with the farmer’s market announced earlier Thursday, the ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 would have to be rescheduled due to road conditions and inclement weather.

The ribbon-cutting will now take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at 4th and Gore in Lawton.

More information can be found at the Lawton Farmer’s Market Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.