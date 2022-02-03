Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Farmer’s Market reschedules ribbon cutting

Lawton Farmer's Market postpones ribbon cutting due to inclement weather.
Lawton Farmer's Market postpones ribbon cutting due to inclement weather.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to inclement weather, celebration of the new Lawton Farmer’s Market will wait another week.

Officials with the farmer’s market announced earlier Thursday, the ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 would have to be rescheduled due to road conditions and inclement weather.

The ribbon-cutting will now take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at 4th and Gore in Lawton.

More information can be found at the Lawton Farmer’s Market Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM
A stolen Boy Scout trailer has been located.
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Minnesota's unemployment rate increased for the first time in 4 months
Initial unemployment claims down, continued claims up in Oklahoma
Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton