LPS teacher recognized as OKC Thunder Teacher of the Game

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City Thunder recognized a Lawton teacher as Teacher of the Game last Friday.

Mary Hanson teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade literacy support at Lawton Public Schools’ Virtual Academy.

She’s taught for over three decades and said there isn’t a better profession out there.

The Thunder provided dinner for Hanson and her family before the game and then presented her with a plaque and a prize to help purchase classroom supplies.

“For 36 years, go to work in a job that I look forward to every single day, that is fulfilling and then to be recognized for that, there’s no price tag,” Hanson said. “You can’t even put it into words.”

The Thunder picks an educator to highlight at every game.

According to Hanson, it was an unforgettable experience.

She said everyone there was so nice and accommodating.

