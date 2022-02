LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hazardous road conditions caused a three-car crash in southwest Lawton Thursday morning.

It happened a little after 11 a.m. near 17th and Washington.

The three vehicles had minimal damage, but there were minor injures reported.

Officials urge people to stay home and safe if they can.

