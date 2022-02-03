Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

SONIC Hard Seltzer expands to more markets

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in a Tropical Variety Pack and a Citrus Variety Pack.
SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in a Tropical Variety Pack and a Citrus Variety Pack.(Hand-out | COOP Ale Works)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After just three months in test markets, SONIC Hard Seltzer is expanding to more than half the United States.

COOP Ale Works, which partnered with SONIC to make the drinks, announced the expansion of the hard seltzer Thursday.

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. All flavors have 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, are gluten free, and have a 5% ABV.

The Tropical Variety Pack includes:

  • Ocean Water
  • Melon Medly
  • Mango Guava
  • Orange Pineapple

The Citrus Variety Park includes:

  • Cherry Limeade
  • Original Limeade
  • Classic Lemonade
  • Lemon Berry

The drinks are not available at SONIC Drive-In locations.

COOP Ale Works said SONIC Hard Seltzer has become one of the top 10 fastest-selling seltzer brands nationally since its debut in test markets.

The drinks will now be available at select retailers in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut,
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia

To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit the store locator here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM
A stolen Boy Scout trailer has been located.
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts tomorrow, but travel not recommended until we get above freezing
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45...
Alabama police searching for allegedly abducted 12-year-old
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1
Along with the money, a consultant will provide leaders with specific recommendations on how to...
Duncan, Lawton to receive economic development grants
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern