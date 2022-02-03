Teenager reported missing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Lawton are looking for a missing teenager.

According to Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire’s mother, she did not come home from school on Tuesday.

Lawton Police said she went to school at Eisenhower Middle School. Her friends reported she then rode the school bus to 26th and G Ave. and was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, a black winter jacket and sneakers.

“We have been working with our police department, admin and LPD to try to locate her. All the information we have found, we have turned over to LPD as well,” Lawton Public Schools said Thursday.

14-year-old Seaira has shoulder-length brown hair, blue-green eyes and a scar on her left eyebrow.

If you see her, you are asked to call police at 580-581-3240.

