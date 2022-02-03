Expert Connections
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

