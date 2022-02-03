Expert Connections
Trash services to run for City of Lawton amid delays, cancellations

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is seeing a few changes due to winter weather.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department had to cancel youth basketball games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, all city-managed facilities opened late at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, trash collection for the city of Lawton Solid Waste Division is continuing Thursday for area 3, and the Lawton Landfill will operate during its normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find the latest updates for the city online at https://www.lawtonok.gov/alerts/winter-weather-2122-2322.

