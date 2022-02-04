4,742 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,742 new Coronavirus cases in the state Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases currently stands at 5,688.

According to OSDH, there are currently 67,444 active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 51 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

So far, 13,532 deaths have been attributed to the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

