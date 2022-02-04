Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts tomorrow, but travel not recommended until we get above freezing

Friday morning wind chills (0 to -12°)
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, gradual clearing once the final wave of snow exits Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits and the main concern will turn to dangerously low wind chills ranging anywhere from (0 to -12°) by the morning commute.

On Friday, while we see lots of sunshine snowpack roads and surfaces will allow temperatures to only warm up into the low 30s with most areas not likely to get above freezing. Travel is still not recommended as roadways will remain slick and hazardous. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

This weekend temperatures will gradually warm back up above freezing with highs a degree or two above freezing on Saturday and into the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

Seasonal temperatures make a return by early next week with a few weak fronts that will sweep on through.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM

Latest News

Kanisha Riles
Texoma snow day photo gallery
C. Carter Crane, a shelter for the homeless, plans to expand their services.
Lawton shelter to build new building, help more people
Along with the money, a consultant will provide leaders with specific recommendations on how to...
Duncan, Lawton to receive economic development grants
The Thunder provided dinner for Hanson and her family before the game and then presented her...
LPS teacher recognized as OKC Thunder Teacher of the Game