7News First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts tomorrow, but travel not recommended until we get above freezing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, gradual clearing once the final wave of snow exits Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits and the main concern will turn to dangerously low wind chills ranging anywhere from (0 to -12°) by the morning commute.

On Friday, while we see lots of sunshine snowpack roads and surfaces will allow temperatures to only warm up into the low 30s with most areas not likely to get above freezing. Travel is still not recommended as roadways will remain slick and hazardous. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

This weekend temperatures will gradually warm back up above freezing with highs a degree or two above freezing on Saturday and into the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

Seasonal temperatures make a return by early next week with a few weak fronts that will sweep on through.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.