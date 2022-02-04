Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.
Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
first alert weather day
First Alert Forecast | 2/3AM
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack

Latest News

Wind chill advisory until 12PM this afternoon
First Alert Forecast | 2/4AM
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
It’s an exciting weekend for the Lawton Farmers Market as they’ll be in their new location this...
Lawton Farmer’s Market to open new building Saturday
Even after the storm pushes off to sea late Friday and Saturday, ice and snow were expected to...
Winter storm wallops US