Crews repairing water main break in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton Public Utilities crews have been called out to repair a water main break.

The break was reported in the 6500 block of W. Gore Blvd.

Crews began working at 10 a.m. and the repair is scheduled to take six to eight hours, dependent on the weather.

According to the City of Lawton, water will be shut off for people and businesses along W. Gore from NW 67th to NW Compass until the repairs are complete.

The outside westbound lane of W. Gore in that area will also be closed while repairs are made.

